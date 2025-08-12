9,514 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,719,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $101.60.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.