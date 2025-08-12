Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

PHM opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

