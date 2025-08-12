iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

