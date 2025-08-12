LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,629.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $515.78 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $531.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total transaction of $3,339,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,663. This represents a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

