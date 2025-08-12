Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes $145,000 Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on loanDepot from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

NYSE LDI opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.35. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $75,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,103,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,206,474. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $537,325.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,072,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,269.71. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,182,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,655. 83.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

