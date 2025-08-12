Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 499,094 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMT. Jones Trading raised their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, CEO David Happel sold 65,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $597,814.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 689,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,161.86. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $98,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 183,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,418.38. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.37. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

