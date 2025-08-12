LGT Group Foundation Buys 246,651 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,651 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 1.4% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.10% of UBS Group worth $99,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UBS Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,918,000 after purchasing an additional 400,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,449,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

