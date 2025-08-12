Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 869 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $710.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.