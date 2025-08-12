AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 918,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,475,000 after buying an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

