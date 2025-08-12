Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $584.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.07 and its 200-day moving average is $540.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The firm has a market cap of $702.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

