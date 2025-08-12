Core Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $303.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.63 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.58.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

