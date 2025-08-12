Enhancing Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 412 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total value of $3,635,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340,824.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $462.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

