Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $46,441,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE MOH opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

