Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $339.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.24. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

