Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,727,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 225,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kintavar Exploration Stock Up 33.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kintavar Exploration

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

