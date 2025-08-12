Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,727,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 225,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kintavar Exploration Trading Up 33.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

