Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

