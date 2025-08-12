Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

