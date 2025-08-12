18,159 Shares in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in argenex during the fourth quarter worth about $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenex by 53,684.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in argenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in argenex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.81.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $638.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $696.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.62 and a 200-day moving average of $597.29.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

