Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.