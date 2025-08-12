Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

