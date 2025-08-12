Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 68,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $384.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

