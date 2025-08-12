AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Toast by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $21,465,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,165.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $97,050.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,303.94. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,166. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOST opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

