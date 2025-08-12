Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.1% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,461,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

