AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

