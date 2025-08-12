AGF Management Ltd. Has $37.97 Million Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 2.01% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $37,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 230,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period.

Shares of FLIN opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

