AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,756 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $556.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $566.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

