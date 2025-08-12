Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,105 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 140,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 272,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

