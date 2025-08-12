Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

