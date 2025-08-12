Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,564 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of TransUnion worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,002,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,259,000.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

