Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $37,546,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 34.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPSC opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $203.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

