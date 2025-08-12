Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,318 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Meritage Homes worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 182.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 151.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.29. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

