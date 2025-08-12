IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IQV opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.