Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $118.94.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.