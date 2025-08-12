Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $22.19 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,772 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.36% of Jackson Financial worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.1%

JXN opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.