Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,512,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 183,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,840,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29,689.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $413.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $417.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

