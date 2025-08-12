Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,657 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $27,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $193.86. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

