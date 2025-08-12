Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $30,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,767,000 after buying an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,595.90. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $428,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,389.69. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,853 shares of company stock valued at $17,327,015 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

