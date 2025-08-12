Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NYSE JCI opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

