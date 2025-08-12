Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $137,093.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,269.94. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $38,658.40. Following the sale, the director owned 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,702.36. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $353,998. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

