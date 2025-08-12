Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SNN opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.