Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Posts Earnings Results

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Zacks reports.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,819.01. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,019. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 285,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

