MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.58 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

MeridianLink Stock Up 24.6%

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered MeridianLink to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,146 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

