Head to Head Analysis: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $20.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cannae pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BlackRock has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Cannae is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cannae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $452.50 million 2.79 -$304.60 million ($5.26) -3.82 BlackRock $20.41 billion 8.57 $6.37 billion $41.36 27.28

This table compares Cannae and BlackRock”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cannae has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae -73.64% -4.86% -3.99% BlackRock 29.68% 15.53% 5.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cannae and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 2 0 3.00 BlackRock 0 2 12 0 2.86

Cannae presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. BlackRock has a consensus price target of $1,151.2143, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than BlackRock.

Summary

BlackRock beats Cannae on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

