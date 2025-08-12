Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 84,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $118.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

