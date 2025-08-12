Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 432,527 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432,527 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ON. UBS Group lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.