Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.6%

CMP stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $895.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Minerals International stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

