Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 863,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,620,000 after buying an additional 453,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 309,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

