8,745 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCB. Xponance Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCB. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

