Maia Wealth LLC Sells 133 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,704,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,394,000 after buying an additional 71,821 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.60. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

